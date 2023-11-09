The Resilience of Ukraine: A Beacon of Freedom

Today, as Ukraine celebrates its Independence Day, it does so in the face of relentless aggression from Russian forces led by President Putin. For over a year and a half, Ukrainian families have endured the constant threat of violence and the harsh reality of brutal attacks. However, the resilience of the Ukrainian people has shone brightly, as they refuse to be broken by this onslaught.

Like many nations, independence holds a significant place in the hearts of Ukrainians. It represents the freedom to determine their own destiny and build a prosperous future. In many ways, their struggle echoes that of the United States, where Independence Day is celebrated annually to commemorate the sacrifice made for freedom. Just as Americans honor their history, citizens across the United States stand united with Ukraine, as they face an unyielding adversary in Putin’s Russia.

The steadfast commitment of the United States to Ukraine’s independence remains unwavering and resolute. Together with our global partners, we are dedicated to supporting Ukraine’s capacity to defend itself against Russian aggression. Moreover, we stand firm in upholding the principles enshrined in the UN Charter, fostering a secure and prosperous future for the Ukrainian people.

In addition to diplomatic efforts, accountability is crucial. The international community is actively working together to hold Russian forces accountable for their war crimes and other atrocities committed in Ukraine. These heinous acts include the forced removal of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia, tearing them away from their families. As a response, new sanctions are being imposed to ensure that those responsible for these forced transfers and deportations are held accountable and that Ukrainian children are returned to their rightful families.

As we commemorate Ukraine’s Independence Day, let it serve as a powerful reminder that the spirit of liberty can never be extinguished. Despite the forces of darkness and dominion, the Ukrainian people have become a beacon of freedom, inspiring the world with their extraordinary courage. May the day come when Ukrainians can celebrate their independence in peace and security, knowing that their resilience and determination have triumphed.