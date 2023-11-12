United States Offers Support and Assistance Following Morocco Earthquake

In response to the devastating earthquake that struck Morocco, President Joe Biden expresses his condolences for the lives lost and the widespread destruction caused by this natural disaster. The President’s administration is in close communication with Moroccan officials to coordinate efforts and provide aid to those affected.

It is a time of great hardship for the people of Morocco, and the United States stands ready to offer assistance in any way possible. Efforts are underway to ensure the safety of American citizens in Morocco, and resources will be mobilized to provide the necessary support to the Moroccan people during their time of need.

Understanding the importance of international solidarity during times of crisis, President Biden emphasizes the enduring friendship between the United States and Morocco. The President extends his support to King Mohammed VI, highlighting the unity and shared commitment to overcoming challenges together.

