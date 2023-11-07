The United States Stands with Israel Against Terrorism

The recent attacks in Israel have shaken the nation, and the United States is standing firmly by their side. Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Biden had a conversation this morning, during which President Biden expressed his unwavering support for Israel’s right to defend itself and its people.

The United States unequivocally condemns the appalling assault by Hamas terrorists from Gaza. Terrorism is never justified, and the United States warns against any party seeking to take advantage of this situation to harm Israel.

In the conversation with Prime Minister Netanyahu, President Biden made it clear that the United States is ready to offer all necessary support to the Government and people of Israel. The administration’s commitment to Israel’s security remains rock solid.

As the situation unfolds, President Biden and his team are closely monitoring the developments. The President assured Prime Minister Netanyahu that their communication lines will remain open to ensure a coordinated response.

The attacks have had a devastating impact on the lives of many families, and our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected. We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life and hope for a swift recovery for those who have been injured.

The bond between the United States and Israel runs deep, built on shared values and a common commitment to peace and stability. Throughout history, the two nations have stood together to overcome challenges, and this time is no different.

The United States will continue to support Israel in these trying times. We stand firmly against terrorism and are ready to assist Israel in any way necessary to ensure the safety and well-being of its people. Together, we will overcome this adversity and work towards a more peaceful future.