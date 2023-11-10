Russia Withdraws from Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe, Alarming the International Community

In a shocking move, the Russian Federation has officially withdrawn from the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE). This decision, combined with Russia’s ongoing aggression against Ukraine, has drastically changed the circumstances under which the treaty was established and has fundamentally altered the obligations of the State Parties involved.

The United States, in response to Russia’s actions, has taken the decision to suspend all CFE Treaty obligations between itself and every other State Party effective from December 7. This suspension of obligations was made after extensive consultation and coordination with NATO Allies, many of whom are also CFE Treaty States Parties. Other CFE partners, not part of NATO, have also expressed their support for this move.

The international community, especially NATO Allies, shares the view that it is unacceptable for Russia to remain unconstrained militarily while the United States and its NATO Allies abide by the treaty. Russia’s withdrawal from the CFE Treaty has removed the restrictions that previously bound them, allowing them to freely plan, deploy, and exercise their armed forces.

While this withdrawal demonstrates Russia’s disregard for arms control, the United States, NATO Allies, and responsible partners remain committed to effective conventional arms control as a crucial aspect of Euro-Atlantic security. Efforts will continue to be made to enhance stability and security in Europe by reducing risks, avoiding conflicts, preventing misperceptions, and building trust.

The withdrawal of Russia from the CFE Treaty raises concerns about the future of arms control in the region. It has sparked international alarm and calls for renewed efforts to maintain stability and prevent further escalation of tensions. The absence of Russia from this significant arms control agreement could potentially undermine the progress made in maintaining a balance of power and ensuring security in Europe.

As the situation continues to unfold, it is crucial for the international community to stay vigilant and seek diplomatic solutions to address these challenges. The withdrawal from the CFE Treaty serves as a stark reminder of the importance of robust arms control measures and the need for continued cooperation among nations to uphold peace and security in the region.