UNICEF Urges for Protection and Assistance for Children Amidst Resumed Fighting in Gaza

NEW YORK, 1 December 2023 – The recent resumption of fighting in the Gaza Strip has once again put the lives of children at grave risk, making it the most dangerous place in the world for them. The halt in violence, which lasted for seven days, provided a glimmer of hope but proved to be short-lived as fighting erupted once more. As a result, the number of casualties among children is expected to rise.

Prior to the pause, over 5,300 Palestinian children had already lost their lives during the 48 days of relentless bombing. Shockingly, this figure does not account for many children who are still missing and presumed to be buried beneath the rubble. With violence returning to such brutal magnitude, it is feared that hundreds more children will tragically lose their lives on a daily basis.

The consequences of this ongoing conflict extend beyond casualty numbers. A humanitarian catastrophe looms overhead if urgent intervention is not provided. Access to basic necessities, such as water, food, medical supplies, and shelter, is critically limited. If these essential supplies cannot reach those in need, the situation will further deteriorate for vulnerable children.

During the brief intermission, notable progress was made in aiding children in Gaza. More than 30 children, who were held hostage, were safely reunited with their families. The humanitarian pause also facilitated increased delivery of life-saving supplies, while efforts to connect separated children with their families were established. However, these efforts, although commendable, were only a fraction of what is required to address the enormous humanitarian needs.

Now, the focus must be on ensuring safe and predictable access to reach children who have been injured, displaced, and traumatized. Additionally, urgent measures need to be taken to provide essential supplies to children who are vulnerable to the harsh elements, particularly the cold and wet weather that has arrived.

Amidst this dire situation, a lasting humanitarian ceasefire is of utmost importance. UNICEF passionately appeals to all parties involved to fulfill their obligations under international humanitarian law and take immediate action to protect and assist children. It is vital that the rights and wellbeing of all children in the State of Palestine and Israel are upheld, as they deserve peace and the hope of a brighter future.

