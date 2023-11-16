State Legislators Take Action to Protect National Security

State lawmakers across the United States are proposing innovative strategies to address national security concerns regarding Chinese-owned businesses and investments. While efforts have been made at the federal level, state legislators have taken a localized approach through restrictions on Chinese land ownership. With 81 bills introduced in 33 states this year, the movement highlights the bipartisan push to limit China’s reach on American soil.

The proposed legislation aims to prohibit the Chinese government, China-based businesses, and Chinese citizens from purchasing agricultural land or properties near military bases. The bills’ sponsors argue that such restrictions are essential in preventing potential espionage activities and safeguarding the nation’s food supply. Supporters believe that land purchases near military bases could be used as a platform for Chinese spy operations, while too much control of agricultural land by foreign entities could have adverse effects on food security.

While concerns about national security are at the forefront, critics of these bills raise alarm that they may perpetuate discrimination against Chinese Americans. They fear that these restrictions could harken back to a time when Chinese Americans were openly barred from property ownership. Advocacy groups and legislators emphasize that the focus should be on national security rather than targeting individuals based on their ethnicity.

The Chinese Embassy in the United States has also expressed its concerns about the legislative movement, emphasizing the importance of mutually beneficial commercial interactions between China and the U.S. The embassy warns that such restrictions may fuel hatred and racial discrimination against Asian communities, thus contradicting American values.

Although most bills also include other “foreign adversaries” such as Russia, Iran, and North Korea, lawmakers’ rhetoric predominantly focuses on China. Some states have gone even further by restricting land purchases by Chinese citizens with non-tourist visas. This surge in legislative activity is influenced by recent events, such as the journey of a Chinese spy balloon across the United States earlier this year.

While the bills show growing momentum, experts argue that concerns about national security regarding Chinese land ownership may be exaggerated. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) report reveals that Chinese investors own only about 1 percent of American agricultural land, with farmland constituting a minuscule portion of that ownership. The majority of Chinese-owned land encompasses non-farm-related buildings and properties, including rural roads and homesteads. This data indicates that blocking Chinese investors for the sake of food security may not be a significant concern.

The constitutionality of these bills remains uncertain. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has already challenged the legitimacy of a Florida law restricting land ownership, stating that banning individuals based on their national origins is unconstitutional. While previous court decisions have struck down broad bans on land ownership by citizens of Asian countries, legal battles over these bills are expected.

Despite these challenges, the legislative momentum continues to build. More bills are expected to be introduced in state legislatures as lawmakers and advocates remain committed to protecting the nation’s interests and maintaining strong national security measures.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the proposed legislation?

The proposed legislation aims to restrict Chinese land ownership in order to protect national security interests, prevent potential espionage activities, and safeguard the nation’s food supply.

What are the concerns raised by critics of these bills?

Critics are concerned that these restrictions may lead to discrimination against Chinese Americans and perpetuate historical barriers to property ownership based on ethnicity.

What is the response from the Chinese Embassy?

The Chinese Embassy has expressed concerns that such restrictions may fuel hatred and racial discrimination, contradicting the values of mutual cooperation and market principles.

What do experts say about the impact of Chinese land ownership on food security?

Experts argue that concerns about food security may be exaggerated since Chinese investors own a small fraction of American agricultural land, and the majority of their holdings are non-farm-related properties.

What is the legal future of these bills?

The constitutional validity of these bills remains uncertain, as the American Civil Liberties Union has challenged the legitimacy of a similar law in Florida. Legal battles over these bills are expected in the future.