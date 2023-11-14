State Fire Marshal Implements Modifications to Burn Ban

The State Fire Marshal’s Office in Louisiana has recently announced the implementation of modifications to the statewide burn ban. This decision comes after careful consultation with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security, and the National Weather Service. The initial ban, which prohibited all private burning without any exceptions, has now been adjusted to allow for certain permissions and exemptions.

Under the modified order, individual parishes now have the ability to opt out of the statewide burn ban. This means that local authorities can assess their specific situation and make decisions accordingly. Additionally, fire chiefs are now authorized to grant burn permissions, giving them the flexibility to evaluate the safety of controlled burns on a case-by-case basis. Furthermore, live fire training will be allowed to resume, provided there is written permission from the State Fire Marshal.

These modifications to the burn ban will take effect on Friday, September 29, 2023, at 5 p.m. It’s important to note that these changes coincide with updates to a separate burn ban order issued by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF). While the statewide ban primarily focuses on private burning, the LDAF order addresses agricultural burning, including prescribed burns. However, standing sugar cane remains restricted, and the LDAF will provide more specific details regarding the modified agricultural burn ban.

Although certain exceptions have been made, it’s crucial to remember that the statewide burn ban is still in effect for areas that have not opted out. Therefore, open flames in fire pits, campfires, barrels, bonfires, and burn piles, among other types of open burning, are strictly prohibited. However, outdoor cooking can still take place with proper safety measures. It is advised to use contained cooking equipment designed for cooking purposes only, such as grills and smokers, on flame-resistant surfaces. Additionally, having a water source or fire extinguisher nearby is recommended. Activities that could potentially cause a fire, such as smoking, mowing, or yard work, should be avoided near dried grass.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office will continue to reassess the burn ban order on a weekly basis. As the situation evolves, further modifications may be implemented to ensure the safety of the community.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Can individual parishes opt out of the burn ban? Yes, the modified order allows for individual parishes to choose whether or not they want to enforce the burn ban within their jurisdiction. Who has the authority to grant burn permissions? Fire chiefs now have the authority to grant burn permissions based on their assessment of the safety and necessity of controlled burns. Is live fire training allowed? Yes, live fire training can resume with written permission from the State Fire Marshal. When do the modifications to the burn ban take effect? The modifications will go into effect on Friday, September 29, 2023, at 5 p.m. What are the guidelines for outdoor cooking during the burn ban? Outdoor cooking can still be conducted, but it is recommended to use contained cooking equipment like grills and smokers, on flame-resistant surfaces, with a water source or fire extinguisher nearby. Will the burn ban be reassessed in the future? Yes, the State Fire Marshal’s Office will continue to reconsider the burn ban order on a weekly basis.

