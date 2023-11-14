State Department Employees call for Change in Gaza Policy

Dozens of State Department officials have signed memos expressing their strong opposition to the Biden administration’s approach to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza. These internal memos, sent through the dissent channel, have called on President Biden to call for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

The surge of internal disagreement within the Biden administration over the Middle East crisis has led to at least three memos urging a change in policy towards Israel’s military campaign. The anonymous officials confirm that two of these memos were sent in the first week of the conflict, with the third being sent more recently.

The Israeli forces have been engaged in a month-long offensive in Gaza following Hamas attacks on Israel. The death toll in Gaza has reached over 11,000, according to the health ministry. This has prompted State Department employees to call for an end to the violence and a cease-fire.

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has opposed a cease-fire, claiming it would benefit Hamas, the Biden administration has supported this position and instead urged Israel to implement “humanitarian pauses”. However, the memos sent by State Department employees propose an alternative approach, including the trade of Palestinian prisoners for the hostages abducted by Hamas.

In addition to a cease-fire, the memos also call for a serious plan that would establish a long-term peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians, ensuring the creation of a Palestinian state. The employees believe that the Biden administration should be more proactive in advocating for genuine peace and not just pay lip service to the idea.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has personally met with some of the employees who signed the memos, showing his willingness to engage with dissenting voices within the State Department. He has also conducted listening sessions with employees who believe that U.S. policy has not adequately addressed the civilian casualties caused by Israel’s military actions in densely-populated Gaza.

In response to the internal dissent, Blinken assures department employees that their feedback and ideas are being taken into consideration and influencing policy decisions. However, U.S. officials emphasize that while differing opinions are welcome, it is crucial for employees to accept and implement the policy set at senior levels within the government.

This latest dissent within the Biden administration is part of a growing trend of internal disagreements becoming more public. It reflects a desire among government employees to have their voices heard and to influence policy decisions. The State Department’s dissent channel, established during the Vietnam War, provides a protected space for officials to express criticisms and disagreements without facing retaliation.

It is worth noting that State Department employees have previously utilized the dissent channel to express concerns about various policies, including President Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan and President Trump’s travel ban on citizens from Muslim-majority countries. This ongoing tradition of expressing dissent underscores the importance of differing perspectives in shaping government policies.

