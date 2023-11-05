State Department Official Resigns Over U.S. Military Assistance to Israel

In a surprising move, a State Department official, Josh Paul, resigned from his position as director of congressional and public affairs at the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs. The reason for his resignation was the Biden administration’s handling of the conflict in Israel and Gaza, specifically its support for Israel and its response to the situation. Paul expressed his opposition to further U.S. military assistance to Israel, stating that it was contributing to the deaths of Palestinian civilians.

Paul’s departure highlights internal discomfort within the administration over its robust support for Israel, the United States’ closest ally in the Middle East. It is also a rare public show of dissent within President Biden’s foreign policy apparatus. Despite efforts to prevent such expressions of frustration from surfacing, Paul’s resignation brings attention to the growing debate surrounding U.S. involvement in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In his interview, Paul voiced concerns about the civilian toll and the Israeli government’s response to Hamas. He criticized the U.S. military assistance for effectively giving Israel the freedom to act without considering the consequences for innocent Palestinians. He questioned the number of Palestinian children that have to die before there is a shift in approach.

While the State Department declined to comment on Paul’s resignation, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been actively engaging with regional leaders in the Middle East to garner support for Israel’s right to defend itself while emphasizing the importance of minimizing civilian casualties. President Biden, during his visit to Israel, reiterated the U.S.’s commitment to stand with Israel but called for a distinction to be made between Palestinians and Hamas.

Paul’s resignation reflects his inability to influence the decision-making process within the State Department, particularly in regards to military assistance in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Having spent more than 11 years in his role, he felt that there was no room for dissent and that his efforts to align policies with his beliefs were unsuccessful.

His resignation also highlights the personal ties that Paul has to both sides of the conflict. With his academic background and experience working on security sector governance in the Palestinian territories, his decision to step down was likely a deeply personal one.

The resignation of a State Department official over U.S. military assistance to Israel underscores the complexities of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the ongoing debate surrounding America’s role in the region. It serves as a reminder that support for Israel is not universally unquestioned within the U.S. government and that internal dissent can arise even among close allies.