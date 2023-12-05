The State Department Reveals Hamas’ Motive for Holding Women Hostages

The U.S. State Department has uncovered an alarming reason behind Hamas’ refusal to release its female hostages – they want to silence the horrors these women have endured while in captivity. Israeli officials estimate that approximately 18 women who were kidnapped during a music festival near the Gaza border on October 7th remain in Hamas’ custody.

State Department spokesman Matthew Miller highlighted how Hamas’ unwillingness to set these women free led to the breakdown of the recent ceasefire. During a press briefing, Miller stated that it appears Hamas fears the women will expose the true extent of their suffering during their time in captivity. The refusal to release them suggests a deliberate attempt to prevent the revelation of what these women endured.

This revelation comes at a time when tensions surrounding Hamas’ treatment of women have heightened. Israeli authorities have documented numerous cases of sexual assault and rape, calling upon the United Nations to take decisive action. Yet, their pleas for action have largely fallen on deaf ears, as the international community has remained largely silent on this pressing issue.

Addressing the alleged sexual violence against women, Israeli officials brought attention to these grave violations during a meeting at the U.N. in Geneva. Israeli spokesperson Ruth Halperin-Kaddari, an associate professor at Bar-Ilan University, expressed disappointment that the international body had failed to condemn the sexual crimes committed by Hamas on October 7th. She emphasized the need for a strong and unequivocal condemnation, urging the recognition that using women as weapons of war has no justification.

While Hamas continues to hold 18 women hostage, the U.S. State Department is striving to increase aid into Gaza through Egypt, while also issuing a warning to Israel. The State Department officials suspect that Hamas’ reluctance to release these women is rooted in its desire to hide the heinous acts of violence they have suffered in captivity. By preventing them from sharing their experiences, Hamas hopes to maintain a shroud of secrecy and evade accountability for their actions.

In the face of criticism and delays, progressive women’s groups have finally condemned Hamas’ attack. The official UN Women X account faced significant backlash for its delayed condemnation of the October 7th attack, occurring nearly two months after the incident. Similarly, Representative Pramila Jayapal faced scrutiny for her silence on Hamas’ use of rape as a weapon of war during an interview. While she claimed to condemn Hamas’ treatment of women, she also emphasized the need for balance in addressing the situation.

The exact number of hostages still in Gaza remains uncertain. Israel estimates that approximately 137 hostages are still held captive, but the U.S. cautions that the fate of these individuals remains unknown. The urgency to ensure their safe release and shed light on the horrors endured by these women in captivity demands immediate attention and action from the international community.

Sources:

– [Axios](https://www.axios.com)

– [Fox News](https://www.foxnews.com)