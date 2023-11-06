US Official Resigns Over Military Aid to Israel in Protest of Gaza War

In a shocking move, a US Department of State official has resigned from his position in protest of Washington’s decision to boost military aid to Israel. This decision comes amidst the ongoing Gaza war between Israel and Hamas, which has resulted in immense suffering for both Israelis and Palestinians.

Josh Paul, a director in the State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, expressed his concerns in a note published online, stating that the Biden administration’s support for Israel’s response to the conflict and the continuation of the occupation would only lead to further despair and misery for the people involved.

Paul criticized the US government for repeating the same mistakes it has made for decades, emphasizing the need for a change in approach. He argued that the Biden administration’s unwavering support for Israel was leading to shortsighted, destructive policies that contradicted the values the United States claims to uphold.

After more than 11 years of working with arms transfers to US allies, Paul felt compelled to resign from his position, believing that the harm caused by the continued provision of lethal arms to Israel outweighed the potential good he could achieve.

In an interview with The New York Times, Paul expressed his concern that providing Israel with a blank check to eliminate their enemies would only create new enemies and fail to serve the long-term interests of the United States. He highlighted the devastating consequences for the Palestinian civilian population and how this approach ultimately undermines stability and security.

The intensification of the conflict between Israel and Hamas has resulted in a significant loss of life, with casualties on both sides. Despite the ongoing violence, President Joe Biden visited Israel and expressed his support, essentially granting the country permission to act as it deems necessary in Gaza.

Paul’s resignation brings attention to the ethical considerations surrounding military aid and the need for a reevaluation of US policies in the region. It underscores the importance of seeking long-term solutions that prioritize the well-being and security of all parties involved, rather than perpetuating a cycle of violence and suffering.