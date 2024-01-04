State Department Urges Israel to Protect Palestinian Population in Gaza

In a press briefing on Wednesday, the State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized that Israel must not engage in the mass displacement of Palestinians from Gaza. Miller’s statement comes in response to comments made by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who suggested that the assault on Gaza is aimed at pushing out a significant portion of the Palestinian population to make way for Israeli settlements.

While the U.S. has previously urged Israel to take various steps to address the situation in Gaza, such as allowing humanitarian aid and preventing civilian casualties, the repeated use of the term “should” in previous statements raised questions about the firmness of the U.S. opposition to mass displacement. When asked about this, Miller clarified that there must not be any mass displacement.

Ben-Gvir and Smotrich responded to the U.S. statements with their own remarks, defending their objective of promoting the emigration of Palestinians from Gaza. They argued that this would ensure safety for the residents of the Gaza envelope and protect the Israeli Defense Forces. Miller acknowledged these statements but highlighted that they contradicted the official Israeli government policy communicated to the U.S.

Although Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has privately assured the U.S. government otherwise, his public remarks, including his support for voluntary emigration, indicate a degree of alignment with the views expressed by Ben-Gvir and Smotrich.

In the midst of these developments, Turkey has joined South Africa and Malaysia in pursuing charges of genocide against Israel in the International Court of Justice. However, White House national security spokesperson John Kirby dismissed these charges as without merit, counterproductive, and lacking any factual basis.

When asked about concerns regarding potential U.S. involvement in the prosecution, given their support for Israel’s war effort, Miller stated that there were no such worries. He reiterated the State Department’s commitment to addressing the humanitarian situation in Gaza and preventing the displacement of Palestinians. He also emphasized that the U.S. has not witnessed any actions that constitute genocide.

FAQ

Q: What is the U.S. urging Israel to avoid?

A: The U.S. is urging Israel to refrain from engaging in the mass displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.

Q: What do Israeli officials argue regarding the emigration of Palestinians from Gaza?

A: Israeli officials such as Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich believe that the emigration of Palestinians from Gaza would ensure safety for residents of the Gaza envelope and protect the Israeli Defense Forces.

Q: What charges have Turkey, South Africa, and Malaysia pursued against Israel?

A: Turkey, South Africa, and Malaysia have pursued charges of genocide against Israel in the International Court of Justice.

Q: Is the U.S. concerned about potential prosecution in relation to supporting Israel’s war effort?

A: The State Department spokesperson stated that there are no concerns about U.S. officials facing prosecution, as the U.S. has not witnessed any acts constituting genocide.