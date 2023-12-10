State Department Approves Emergency Sale of Tank Ammunition to Israel

In a recent development, the State Department has given its approval for the emergency sale of tank ammunition worth over $106 million to Israel. This move is seen as bypassing the need for Congress’s approval, as the Biden administration recognizes the urgency of the situation in the southern Gaza Strip.

During this period, President Biden’s $106 billion aid package, intended for countries like Ukraine and Israel, faces delays in Congress due to ongoing debates on immigration policy and border security. However, the United States remains committed to its alliance with Israel and recognizes the importance of supporting its defense capabilities.

This emergency sale comes amidst Israel’s intensified military operations in the southern Gaza Strip. While some Democratic lawmakers have proposed making any assistance to Israel contingent upon concrete steps taken by the Israeli government to minimize civilian casualties during the conflict with Hamas, the State Department deemed it necessary to expedite this munitions sale in the interest of national security.

This sale includes 13,981 rounds of 120 mm High Explosive Anti-Tank Multi-Purpose with Tracer tank ammunition, along with U.S. support, engineering, and logistics. The material will be sourced from the Army inventory, ensuring Israel’s strengthened capability for self-defense and acting as a deterrent against regional threats.

It is worth noting that the State Department’s emergency determinations for arms sales without congressional approval are rare. While bypassing Congress in such cases is unconventional, it has been done before during urgent situations where the immediate delivery of weapons is necessary.

This decision has the potential to face resistance from lawmakers who typically have the opportunity to assess and even block proposed weapons transfers. In the past, there have been instances of lawmakers expressing concerns and opposition to emergency determinations for arms sales.

Despite this, it is crucial to recognize that at least four administrations since 1979 have exercised this authority. The Gulf War during President George H.W. Bush’s administration, for example, saw the use of emergency determinations to swiftly provide arms to Saudi Arabia.

The United States remains committed to the security and defense of Israel, viewing it as vital to its national interests. This emergency sale reflects that commitment and aims to assist Israel in maintaining a strong and ready self-defense capability.

FAQs

1. What is the purpose of the emergency sale of tank ammunition to Israel?

The purpose of the emergency sale is to support Israel’s intensified military operations in the southern Gaza Strip and enhance its self-defense capability against regional threats.

2. Why is the sale bypassing Congress?

The sale is bypassing Congress due to the urgency of the situation. Emergency determinations for arms sales without congressional approval are rare but have been utilized in the past when immediate weapon delivery is essential.

3. Will lawmakers have a chance to weigh in on the sale?

Lawmakers typically have the opportunity to assess and potentially block proposed weapons transfers. However, emergency determinations may face resistance and opposition from lawmakers, as seen in previous cases.

4. How does this sale align with the United States’ commitment to Israel’s security?

The United States remains committed to supporting Israel’s security and defense. This sale is in line with that commitment and aims to strengthen Israel’s self-defense capabilities, acting as a deterrent to regional threats.

