Addressing the Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza: Urgent Action Needed

The ongoing crisis in Gaza has reached a critical point, with hunger and suffering escalating to unimaginable levels. According to Oxfam, approximately 104 trucks per day are urgently required to deliver essential food supplies to the besieged territory. The situation has worsened as Israel has cut off supplies of food, water, electricity, and fuel to Gaza, using starvation as a “weapon of war.”

The siege was imposed following an attack by Hamas fighters on southern Israel in October, resulting in the loss of many lives. Since then, the Israeli bombardment has claimed the lives of over 6,600 people, leaving Gaza in a state of devastation. United Nations officials have repeatedly warned of an impending humanitarian catastrophe and have called for an increase in aid trucks entering Gaza. However, only a meager number have been able to reach the territory, exacerbating the dire conditions faced by its residents.

It is apparent that the international community cannot sit idly by and watch as the people of Gaza suffer. Sally Abi Khalil, Oxfam’s regional Middle East director, rightly questions the humanity in allowing millions of innocent civilians to be collectively punished. The constant bombardment has traumatized children, who are also dealing with polluted drinking water and limited access to food. We cannot let this crisis persist any longer.

International humanitarian law explicitly forbids the use of starvation as a tactic of war, and it is clear that Gaza’s current situation falls under this prohibition. Oxfam emphasizes that immediate action is not only an obligation but an urgent necessity. World leaders and the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) must step up and prevent the situation from deteriorating further. A ceasefire is imperative to ensure the delivery of vital supplies, including food, fuel, water, and medical aid.

On Tuesday, UN agencies urged for unimpeded aid access to Gaza, stating that the current deliveries are far from adequate to meet the population’s needs. The World Health Organization (WHO) highlighted the need to reach hospitals in the north of Gaza with crucial medicines and health supplies.

In the face of this humanitarian crisis, it is our collective responsibility to demand immediate action. Let us not turn a blind eye to the suffering endured by the people of Gaza. The time for change is now.