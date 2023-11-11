Exploring the Future of American Classrooms

Gun violence has had a profound impact on the daily lives of students and educators, prompting schools and parents to take proactive measures to ensure safety. While this is a weighty topic, it is one that must be addressed openly and honestly to create a safer learning environment. Discover the interactive feature below to gain insights into the future of American classrooms.

Key Developments from the Weekend

Here are some important events that unfolded over the weekend:

– The striking writers received what is being billed as the “best and final” offer from major film and television studios. This development raises hope for a resolution to the strike that has persisted for months.

– Prominent Democrats in New Jersey, including Governor Phil Murphy, are calling for Senator Bob Menendez’s resignation following his indictment on federal bribery charges. This signifies a potential erosion of support for the senator.

– Ophelia, now classified as a post-tropical cyclone, is making its way up the East Coast, bringing heavy rainfall and the risk of flash flooding and dangerous surf. New York City has issued a travel advisory due to the anticipated prolonged rainfall.

– Ukraine launched a striking attack on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol, resulting in casualties and damage. This incident sheds light on the vulnerability of crucial infrastructure in Crimea.

– A bus owned by a transportation company involved in a tragic crash in New York received an “unacceptable operator” listing from the state due to multiple failed safety inspections since 2022. The crash claimed the lives of two teachers and caused injuries to several students.

Looking Ahead to the Week

Monday: The US government will relaunch a program offering free Covid-19 home tests to Americans amidst concerns over new variants. Individuals can order up to four free tests through the website Covidtests.gov.

Tuesday: Members of the House of Representatives will reconvene as the possibility of a government shutdown looms closer. The lack of a clear plan to avert the shutdown has raised concerns after GOP leadership faced defeat in their spending plans last week.

Wednesday: The second Republican presidential primary debate is scheduled to take place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. Notably, former President Donald Trump will not be participating, as he plans to deliver a speech in Detroit instead.

CNN’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, has announced that CNN will join the Max streaming platform. This move will provide subscribers with access to 24/7 news coverage from CNN, as part of the super-streamer Max service.

Thursday: A House Oversight panel will hold its first hearing in the impeachment inquiry of President Joe Biden. The focus of the hearing will be on the constitutional and legal questions raised by Republicans. Expert witnesses will discuss financial records related to the Biden family’s business dealings and the justification for an impeachment inquiry. The panel is also expected to issue subpoenas to Hunter and James Biden, the president’s son and brother.

Friday: Netflix is set to send out its final red envelope, marking the end of its DVD-by-mail service after 25 years. The company will continue accepting DVD returns until October 27, but its primary focus has shifted to streaming content since 2007.

Saturday: Government funding is set to expire at the beginning of the new fiscal year on October 1. Congressional leaders are working towards passing a short-term funding extension to avoid a government shutdown.

