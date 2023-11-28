Starlink’s Potential in Gaza Hinges on Israeli Satellite Control

In a recent development, it has been revealed that Starlink, the satellite internet constellation project by Elon Musk’s company, may have the capability to operate in Gaza if Israel maintains control over the satellites. This revelation comes after Musk’s visit to Israel during the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, where he plans to discuss the crucial issue of combating antisemitism online with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Starlink, a groundbreaking venture aiming to provide global broadband coverage through a network of thousands of small satellites, has garnered significant attention worldwide. With its potential to bridge the digital divide and connect remote regions, Starlink’s involvement in Gaza could have profound implications for the region. However, it is essential to understand the role Israel would play in enabling Starlink’s operations in the area.

If Israel maintains control over the satellites, it would have the authority to grant permission for Starlink to operate in Gaza. This control could involve overseeing the allocation of satellite resources, managing the technical aspects of connectivity, and ensuring that the system remains functional and secure. By collaborating with Israel, Starlink could leverage its expertise and resources to create a reliable internet infrastructure in Gaza.

While the precise details of such an arrangement are yet to be determined, the potential benefits of Starlink’s presence in Gaza are promising. Reliable internet access has the power to open up new avenues for education, economic growth, and communication. It could enable Gazans to connect with the rest of the world, access online educational resources, and establish e-commerce platforms, thereby creating opportunities for social empowerment and economic development.

