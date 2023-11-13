Millions of Yemenis Suffer From Malnutrition and Neglected Aid

In the war-torn country of Yemen, millions of people are facing the harsh reality of malnutrition and a lack of vital aid. The dire situation has led to one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, leaving countless Yemenis in desperate need of food assistance.

Malia Qassim Mahmoud, a mother from Taiz, has experienced the devastating effects of malnutrition firsthand. Her older son, severely malnourished, has struggled with stunted growth. Despite recovering, he remains noticeably smaller than other children his age. It was then Mahmoud herself who had to be hospitalized for malnutrition, followed by her 1-year-old baby who was unable to open his mouth to eat protein paste.

The scarcity of resources and the ongoing war have made it nearly impossible for many Yemeni families to access proper nutrition. Mahmoud describes how most days they can only afford water and flour, forcing them to make a doughy paste to sustain themselves. The lack of aid reaching those in need has further exacerbated the crisis.

This heartbreaking situation extends far beyond Mahmoud’s family. The United Nations estimates that around 20 million people in Yemen require food assistance. The civil war, sparked by Houthi rebels supported by Iran overthrowing the Saudi-backed government in 2014, has resulted in over 377,000 deaths, predominantly due to hunger and a lack of healthcare.

As the conflict continues, Yemenis are left to bear the burden of a humanitarian catastrophe that has largely gone unnoticed by the rest of the world. The consequences of malnutrition and neglected aid are devastating, not only causing physical suffering but also hindering the future prospects of an entire generation.

