A Night of Disturbance in French Hill: Unsettling Events Shake Jerusalem

In a distressing turn of events on Thursday night, a security guard at Givat HaMivtar light rail station in French Hill, Jerusalem, fell victim to a stabbing terror attack. The incident left the guard with minor injuries, and he was promptly transferred to Hadassah-University Medical Center, located on Jerusalem’s scenic Mount Scopus. The attack had immediate consequences, as the light rail service was temporarily suspended between the Ammunition Hill station and the Mount Herzl station for approximately an hour.

Responding swiftly to the scene, Moshe Arevlich, a dedicated EMT volunteer from United Hatzalah, provided immediate medical attention to the wounded individual. “I applied the necessary treatments to manage the stab wound and stop the bleeding,” Arevlich described. “After ensuring the victim’s condition was stabilized, he was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Throughout the journey, he remained fully conscious and in stable condition.”

The assailant behind this appalling act of violence has been identified as Daoud Atiya, a 19-year-old resident of east Jerusalem. Atiya’s social media presence revealed his active participation in promoting terrorism and voicing support for the Lion’s Den terrorist group, asserting, “We will win or die as martyrs.” The swift action of the Israeli authorities led to the apprehension of the assailant, who was shot and seriously injured at the scene before being taken into custody for further investigation.

Israel Police, while still probing the details surrounding the incident, assured the public that additional information would be made available once the investigation progresses. The motive behind the attack and any potential connections to organized networks or activities remain topics of interest for law enforcement agencies.

Sources:

– Israeli police spokesperson’s unit

– Hadassah-University Medical Center website

– United Hatzalah official website