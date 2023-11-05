SSR Sombreiros House: A Serene Retreat in the São Paulo Countryside

The SSR Sombreiros House, located in the countryside of São Paulo, is a tranquil and elegant retreat that seamlessly blends modern design with the natural beauty of its surroundings. Situated on a spacious uphill terrain of approximately 3,000 square meters, this “L” shaped residence offers a unique living experience.

Designed by the architectural firm Gálvez & Márton, the single-story house stands at a height of 3.0 meters, featuring large eaves that provide protection against the harsh sunlight and rain. The integration of the living and dining rooms with a covered balcony and gourmet area creates wide and open spaces, perfect for relaxation and entertainment.

The structure of the house is a combination of concrete in its base and a metal profile cover that supports prestressed concrete panels, which are waterproofed with a PVC blanket. Featuring a flat roof, the house provides ample space for solar panels and rainwater collection for garden irrigation, promoting sustainable living.

The interior of the SSR Sombreiros House showcases a thoughtful design. The bedroom corridor features floor-to-ceiling pivoting windows, allowing for rhythmic lighting and natural ventilation. Additionally, a relaxation space with a sauna and SPA room offers stunning views of the surrounding garden, creating a peaceful ambiance.

To enhance the connection with the outdoors, the swimming pool is positioned to the side of the house, surrounded by a large central lawn. Covered with black volcanic stone, the pool beautifully mirrors the sky. A small open living space, created by a cantilevered metal pergola, provides the perfect spot to enjoy the landscape and the sparkling water.

The landscape design is also a significant aspect of the SSR Sombreiros House. A majestic jabuticabeira tree was carefully planted near the house, providing shade on the porch during the afternoons. This thoughtful touch adds to the harmony between nature and the built environment.

The SSR Sombreiros House is a true testament to the synergy between architectural design and nature, offering a serene retreat in the São Paulo countryside. With its harmonious blend of functionality and aesthetic appeal, this residence provides a unique living experience for its occupants.