KS Rama Rao’s Letter Urges for Reinstatement of Democracy

In a recent open letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior Telugu cinema producer KS Rama Rao expresses his concern and discontent regarding the arrest of former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. While not affiliated with any political party, Rao feels compelled to speak out as a citizen of the state and country.

Rao begins the letter by highlighting that Naidu’s arrest took place while PM Modi was attending the G20 summit and current Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was in London. Rao expresses his frustration with what he perceives as uncontrollable scams, political vendettas, fake cases, and a deterioration of law and order.

One point of contention raised by Rao is the issue of the state capital. He mentions that Chandrababu Naidu worked towards developing Amaravati as the state capital, a move that brought economic opportunities and prosperity to thousands of people, particularly in the IT sector. However, with the change in power, Rao claims that Jagan Mohan Reddy has been actively working to undermine and dismantle Amaravati. Rao believes that PM Modi should have intervened and warned Jagan about the consequences of such actions.

The heart of Rao’s letter lies in his plea for the release of Chandrababu Naidu and the dismissal of the current government, advocating for the imposition of President’s rule until the next elections. He argues that by taking such decisive action, PM Modi can restore faith and trust among the Telugu people, who are deeply anguished by the arrest of a leader who served as Chief Minister for 14 years.

Rao concludes his letter by appealing for an immediate response from PM Modi to address the concerns raised and to reestablish democracy in the state. While Rao’s views are not aligned with any particular political party, his letter sheds light on the frustration and disillusionment felt by many citizens of Andhra Pradesh. It remains to be seen how the Prime Minister will respond to this impassioned plea for the reinstatement of democracy.