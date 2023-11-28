In a surprising turn of events, a human rights organization with a history of anti-Israel statements and behavior has recently acknowledged that evidence points to a misfired rocket as the cause of a devastating explosion in a Gaza hospital. The organization, Human Rights Watch, stated in a report released on Sunday that the explosion at al-Ahli Arab Hospital was likely the result of an apparent rocket-propelled munition commonly used by Palestinian armed groups.

While misfires are not uncommon, further investigation is still needed to determine the exact origins of the rocket and whether any laws of war were violated. This new information contradicts previous claims made by far-left members of Congress, such as Representatives Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, who immediately blamed the Israel Defense Forces for the blast and demanded a cease-fire.

This revelation puts into perspective the challenges of obtaining accurate information during times of conflict. It highlights the need for fully independent investigations to conclusively determine responsibility for such incidents. It also serves as a reminder of the unreliable and disputed nature of information in the fog of war, particularly in the age of rampant misinformation on social media platforms like Twitter.

It is crucial for the truth to be uncovered and for justice to prevail. In light of these findings, it is now imperative that an independent international investigation takes place to properly assess the events leading up to the hospital explosion. Only through a thorough and unbiased examination can we truly understand the circumstances surrounding this tragedy and hold those responsible accountable.

