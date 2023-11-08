“Squad” House Democrats Call for Peace and De-Escalation Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

Amidst the ongoing violence and tensions between Israel and Hamas, progressive members of the House Democratic Caucus, known as the “Squad,” have called for peace and de-escalation. While facing backlash from conservatives, these representatives have emphasized the need for a ceasefire to protect innocent lives in both Israel and Palestine.

Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, and Jamaal Bowman of New York are among those who have spoken out against the violence. Ocasio-Cortez emphasized the devastating impact on human rights and called for an immediate end to the violence. Pressley expressed her alarm over the attacks on Israelis and called for an immediate ceasefire and de-escalation. Bowman condemned the Hamas attack and highlighted the need to address the Gaza blockade for lasting peace in the region.

Although not all members of the Squad have made public statements, the focus remains on ending the violence and finding a path to peace. It is worth noting that Representative Rashida Tlaib, a member of the Squad, has not released a statement specifically addressing the attack on Israel.

While the Squad’s calls for peace have been met with criticism from conservatives, it is crucial to recognize that these representatives are voicing their concerns for the safety and well-being of all people affected by the conflict. The escalating violence has resulted in the loss of innocent lives and continues to perpetuate fear and trauma among Israelis and Palestinians.

As the situation continues to evolve, these representatives emphasize the need for ongoing monitoring and efforts to bring about a resolution. Ultimately, their goal is to ensure the safety and security of all people in the region and work towards a just and lasting peace.