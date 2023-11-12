A Glance at Ongoing Protests and the Legacy of Mahsa Amini

As tumultuous events unfold in Iran, sporadic protests persist despite a firm crackdown by security forces. It has been a year since the tragic death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman who was detained by the morality police for allegedly violating dress codes. Her passing sparked a wave of intense political unrest, marking one of the most significant challenges to the Shi’ite clerical rule in Iran in decades.

Amidst the commemoration of her anniversary, Mahsa’s father, Amjad Amini, was briefly detained and cautioned against commemorating his daughter’s death, preventing the family from holding a planned vigil at her grave. Videos shared on social media have captured the continued defiance of protesters in the western city of Hamadan shouting “Death to Islamic Republic” while others scattered after apparent shooting by security forces. The authenticity of these videos, however, remains uncertain.

Following the circulation of these videos, the semi-official Tasnim agency released a video portraying calm streets in Hamadan, suggesting that order had been restored. Simultaneously, reports from rights groups such as the activist HRANA news agency indicate arrests in the cities of Saqez and Sanandaj. State media reported on the apprehension of numerous “terrorists,” including an individual allegedly planning a suicide attack.

In a separate incident, unidentified gunmen in southern Iran targeted the Basij paramilitary volunteer militia, resulting in one fatality and three injuries. It remains unclear whether this incident is connected to the ongoing unrest.

In response to allegations of foreign interference, Iran’s intelligence minister has warned of potential action against overseas media outlets accused of inciting violent upheaval within the country. Iran International, a London-based television station critical of the Iranian government, relocated its broadcasting studios to the United States earlier this year due to threats faced in Britain. The minister, Esmail Khatib, labeled the station a “terrorist network” and vowed to take action against any perceived acts of terrorism.

The legacy of Mahsa Amini continues to resonate. Her untimely death spurred a historic movement that has not only impacted Iran but has also influenced people across the globe, according to a statement by U.S. President Joe Biden. Commemorating this influence, hundreds of Amini’s supporters gathered in front of the White House.

However, Iran’s Foreign Ministry brushed aside expressions of support for women’s rights in the country as “double standards and lies,” highlighting the ongoing discord between Iran and Western nations.

In a recent report, Amnesty International shed light on the plight faced by victims’ families, who have been subjected to arbitrary arrests, restrictions on peaceful gatherings at grave sites, and the destruction of gravestones. Numerous individuals, including journalists, lawyers, activists, students, academics, artists, public figures, and members of ethnic minorities associated with the protests, as well as relatives of those killed during the unrest, have faced repercussions such as arrests, summons, threats, and termination of employment.

Iran, attributing the unrest to its Western adversaries, dismisses criticism of its legal system, asserting that such criticisms stem from a lack of understanding of its Islamic laws by human rights groups.

Despite the crackdown, protests endure, underscoring the persistence of dissent among segments of Iranian society. The outcome of these demonstrations and the long-lasting effects of Mahsa Amini’s tragic fate continue to unfold, leaving an indelible mark on the nation’s history.

