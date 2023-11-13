Spider’s Venomous Bite Temporarily Closes Supermarket, Raises Safety Concerns

A rare and impressive spider capable of inducing erections through its bite was discovered in an Austrian supermarket, prompting a temporary closure. Identified as Euoplos dignitas by scientists, this arachnid’s enormous size and unusual characteristics granted it a fitting name.

The Penny Markt in Krems an der Donau shut down for three days after the store manager spotted the spider inside a banana box. Alarmed by the potential danger, the manager immediately contacted the fire brigade for assistance. Described as four inches long and colored black and red, the spider raised suspicions of being a banana spider, more specifically the Brazilian Wandering Spider, known for its lethal bite. In addition to causing hours-long erections, this venomous bite can also lead to hypothermia, blurred vision, and convulsions.

While the supermarket chain’s owner, the Rewe retail group, assured the public that the store underwent a thorough cleaning and disinfection, some concerns remained. Rewe spokesperson Claudia Riebler emphasized that the branch was safe and clean, and there was no possibility that the spider was still present in the store. However, reporters were prohibited from taking photos within the store, and inquiries directed at supermarket employees were off-limits.

To ensure the safety of customers, all fresh produce was removed and replaced, and an extensive search was conducted, resulting in the absence of any discovered spiders. With meticulous measures taken, Rewe stated that the branch is now ready to reopen.

Despite these assurances, some shoppers expressed apprehension about returning to the store. A local reporter interviewed one customer who believed the spider might still be present, questioning its disappearance and expressing reluctance to purchase any fruit for the time being. However, another shopper argued that the store would not have reopened and employees would not continue working there if there were genuine safety concerns. The reputation of the Penny store in Krems was cited, highlighting the responsible actions of the colleagues.

The incident serves as a reminder of the intriguing and sometimes unsettling wonders of nature. While safety precautions have been taken, the lingering sense of unease surrounding this rare spider reminds us of the mysteries that can still be found within our everyday environments.

