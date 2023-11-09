China’s Absence from G20 Summit: Speculation and Missed Opportunities

China’s President Xi Jinping’s decision to cancel his participation in the G20 summit held in Delhi has raised speculation about the reasons behind his absence. While some China experts suggest domestic political reasons and reports of criticism from powerful old cadres, others speculate about health issues. However, Steven Tsang, the director of London’s SOAS China Institute, believes that a minor health issue might be an innocent explanation for Xi’s absence.

Another factor that could have influenced the decision is the ongoing power competition between China and India. Both countries cooperate in certain areas but are also rivals in others. Tsang points out that India poses as the biggest potential competitor to China in securing the support of the Global South, and India’s participation in BRICS could push for an alternative Sino-centric order.

Notably, the strained relations between India and China over their border disputes are unlikely to be the cause of Xi’s absence. In fact, India’s Foreign Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, downplayed Xi’s decision, stating that cancellations are not unusual. The US National Security Adviser, Jack Sullivan, however, indicated that tensions between India and China could overshadow the summit if China chooses to play the role of a spoiler.

While Xi’s motivations are subject to interpretation, experts like Abigaël Vasselier believe that it is not in China’s interest to weaken the G20 in favor of BRICS. Vasselier argues that China may want to create an alternative economic structure but does not intend to actively seek confrontation by being absent from such an important international forum.

Nevertheless, Xi’s absence represents a missed opportunity for US and Chinese leaders to meet face-to-face amidst heightened tensions and growing mistrust. Many believe it is crucial for President Biden and President Xi to have a direct dialogue, with the next possible opportunity being the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in November. It remains to be seen what impact China’s absence will have on the G20 summit and future relations between India and China.