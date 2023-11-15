New Title: The Mysterious Case of China’s Missing Defense Minister

China’s political landscape has recently been enveloped in speculation surrounding the disappearance of Defense Minister Li Shangfu. Li, who took up the position in March, has not been seen in public for over two weeks, leading to mounting rumors about his potential investigation and fate. While the Chinese Foreign Ministry has refrained from commenting on Li’s whereabouts, sources such as the Financial Times and The Wall Street Journal have reported that the United States government believes Li is under investigation, though the reasons remain unknown.

This mysterious turn of events follows the unexpected vanishing of Qin Gang, China’s former foreign minister. Qin was abruptly ousted from his position after a month-long disappearance in late July. However, Qin retained the position of state councillor, similar to Li, indicating a potential pattern in the Chinese government’s actions.

Despite his absence from public view, Li’s titles of defense minister, state councillor, and member of the powerful Central Military Commission (CMC) are still listed on government and military websites. These recent developments also coincide with the replacement of two leaders in the Rocket Force branch of the People’s Liberation Army, one of whom had not been seen in public for months.

The disappearance of both high-ranking ministers in succession raises questions about the governance of President Xi Jinping and the transparency of China’s political system. This lack of clarity in decision-making has led to a crisis of confidence and international perception. Observers argue that the removal of key figures who engage with the international community without explanation exacerbates this issue.

Prior to his appointment as defense minister, Li served as the head of the Equipment Development Department of the CMC, responsible for weapon procurement. It is worth noting that Li faced sanctions from the United States in 2018 due to China’s purchase of Russian weapons. Furthermore, a notice issued by the Equipment Development Department in late July called for the reporting of corrupt procurement practices dating back to Li’s tenure.

While Li was last seen in public on August 29, delivering a speech at the China-Africa Peace and Security Forum in Beijing, he has since been absent from the public eye. His last known trip was to Russia and Belarus in mid-August, during which he emphasized the strong military relations between China and Russia. Li’s two-week absence is not unprecedented for a defense minister who generally has fewer public engagements than the foreign minister. However, paired with Qin’s disappearance and dismissal, it has sparked further speculation.

Adding to the intrigue, Li canceled an annual meeting with Vietnamese defense leaders shortly before it was scheduled to take place, citing a “health condition.” This sudden change led to the postponement of the event and raised more questions regarding Li’s actual situation.

As the search for answers continues, the mysterious case of China’s missing defense minister highlights the lack of transparency within the country’s political system. The absence of key figures involved in international affairs without explanation fuels uncertainty and erodes trust. Until more information becomes available, the fate and whereabouts of Defense Minister Li Shangfu remain shrouded in mystery.

