China’s Defense Minister Faces Speculation Amid Ongoing Personnel Shakeups

China’s defense minister, Li Shangfu, has been the subject of mounting speculation regarding his whereabouts and potential investigation. Recent personnel shakeups in the upper ranks of the ruling Communist Party have fueled rumors about his fate, with reports suggesting that he may have been placed under investigation by Chinese authorities. The US government believes that Li is currently under investigation, although the reasons for the investigation remain unknown.

Li’s situation has raised questions about the governance of Chinese leader Xi Jinping and the lack of transparency in China’s political system. The disappearance of two high-profile ministers in quick succession has undermined global perception and confidence in China. Drew Thompson, a senior research fellow at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, stated that the removal of the foreign and defense ministers without explanation further demonstrates the opacity of decision-making in China.

Before becoming defense minister, Li served as the head of the Central Military Commission’s Equipment Development Department, where he was responsible for weapon procurement. In 2018, Li was sanctioned by the United States for China’s purchase of Russian weapons. The Equipment Development Department recently issued a notice calling for public tip-offs on corrupt procurement practices during Li’s tenure.

Li was last seen in public on August 29 when he delivered a keynote speech at the China-Africa Peace and Security Forum. He had also recently traveled to Russia and Belarus, where he met with military counterparts and praised the cooperation between China and Russia.

While the defense minister’s absence from public view for two weeks is not unprecedented, the timing, following the sudden dismissal of China’s foreign minister Qin Gang, has intensified speculation. Li’s abrupt withdrawal from a meeting with Vietnamese defense leaders, citing a “health condition,” has further raised eyebrows.

As the mystery surrounding Li Shangfu deepens, the public and diplomatic circles eagerly await official clarification from Chinese authorities. The ongoing personnel shakeups and lack of transparency continue to fuel speculation and erode confidence in China’s leadership.