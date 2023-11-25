Spectacular Coastal Scenes Unfold as Powerful Forces Unleash Nature’s Fury

The eastern shores of England became the stage for a breathtaking display of nature’s power as strong winds and high spring tides came together to create a spectacular sight. With wind gusts reaching up to 45 mph, the coastline was hit with an impressive force that resulted in crashing waves and awe-inspiring scenes.

Photographer Owen Humphreys captured the intensity of the moment, finding ideal vantage points at Seaham Harbour’s lighthouse and Tynemouth pier on the North East coast. His photographs showcase the immense power of the waves as they wreaked havoc along the shores.

But what exactly are the forces at play that led to these extraordinary scenes? Let’s dive deeper into the phenomenon of high spring tides and their connection to this display of nature’s fury.

A high spring tide, also known as a king tide or perigean spring tide, occurs when the gravitational forces of the Moon and the Sun align and exert a stronger combined pull on the Earth’s oceans. This alignment happens during the new moon or full moon phase, resulting in higher-than-usual water levels. When these heightened tides coincide with strong winds, as was the case along the eastern English coastline, the effect is even more dramatic.

The combination of high spring tides and powerful winds not only led to stunning visuals but also posed challenges for the various seawalls that protect the shoreline. The water levels rose to levels that tested the resilience of these barriers.

While the winds are expected to calm down in the coming days, the high spring tides are set to continue throughout the weekend and into early next week. As a result, flood alerts remained in effect along the eastern coastline, warning of potential overtopping barriers and continued large waves.

For photography enthusiasts looking to capture nature’s fury, Owen Humphreys shared valuable insights on how to capture lightning storms and other weather phenomena on camera. His expertise and stunning images serve as a reminder of both the beauty and power that nature holds.

As we marvel at these spectacular scenes, it is important to remember the role that such natural forces play in shaping our environment. The sheer force of crashing waves reminds us of the magnificence of the oceans and their intricate connection to the celestial bodies that govern our tides.

Sources:

– URL1: [Photographer Owen Humphreys](https://www.paimages.co.uk/)