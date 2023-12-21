Newly Discovered Celestial Phenomenon Illuminates the Skies in a Dazzling Display

A breathtaking celestial spectacle has recently graced the northern skies, captivating skywatchers with its otherworldly beauty. These extraordinary atmospheric phenomena, often referred to as “rainbow clouds,” have emerged, resembling vibrant portals to another dimension. However, in contrast to their enchanting appearance, these clouds are actually polar stratospheric clouds, scientifically known as nacreous clouds.

Nacreous clouds are among the highest clouds found in Earth’s atmosphere, occurring in the lower stratosphere at altitudes ranging from 68,500 to 100,000 feet. This extreme altitude sets them apart from other types of clouds, which typically form below 43,000 feet. Given their striking pearlescent appearance, these clouds are also sometimes called “mother of pearl” clouds.

So, what causes these nacreous clouds to glow with an array of vivid colors? The explanation lies in their unique geographical position and the curvature of the Earth’s surface. As the sunlight passes beneath the horizon, it illuminates the nacreous clouds from below, causing them to reflect the light back down toward the ground. The ice particles comprising these clouds are far smaller than those found in regular clouds. Consequently, when sunlight interacts with these tiny ice particles, it undergoes diffraction, separating the colors into distinct wavelengths and producing the mesmerizing ‘rainbow’ effect observed in the sky.

With their formation closely tied to extremely low temperatures, nacreous clouds are typically seen during the polar winter when temperatures drop below -108 degrees Fahrenheit. These exceptional conditions ensure that only a few fortunate observers are treated to this ethereal display of winter magic.

Recently, the skies above Norway were illuminated by these breathtaking clouds, attracting the attention of Alister Doyle, who captured their celestial spectacle from his home in Oslo. Gaurav Madan, an ocean and climate researcher, also witnessed this technicolor display, expressing his awe at the reflecting rainbow hues that transitioned to pink and red as darkness fell. Additionally, Tuomas Olkkonen and Juha Posio, residents of Finland, seized the opportunity to photograph the rare polar stratospheric clouds, acknowledging that the pictures could not fully capture the intensity of colors witnessed firsthand.

While these nacreous clouds may evoke a sense of wonder and amazement, it is essential to acknowledge their darker implications. These clouds play a crucial role in the depletion of the ozone layer and are becoming increasingly frequent in the Arctic region. According to NASA, nacreous clouds contribute to ozone destruction through the transformation of harmless chlorine forms into reactive forms that can harm the ozone layer. Additionally, they eliminate nitrogen compounds that would typically counteract the destructive impact of chlorine.

