New House Speaker Outlines Legislative Priorities, Promises Quick Action on Ukraine Aid

Washington’s new House Speaker, Mike Johnson, wasted no time in unveiling his legislative agenda during a lunch meeting with Republican senators. He assured them that a fresh Ukraine aid package, which is linked to U.S. border security, would be addressed promptly in the House. The announcement comes on the heels of lawmakers working to pass a $14.5 billion aid package for Israel.

Johnson, who assumed his position just a week ago, emphasized the urgency of passing a stopgap bill to fund the government into next year, preventing a potential shutdown in November. Although his primary focus was on Ukraine, he expressed his commitment to completing the Israel aid package and ensuring it receives passage.

While discussing the specifics of the Israel aid package on Fox News, Johnson confidently stated, “We’re going to get it done.” His remarks were met with applause, as senators recognized his determination to follow through on his promises.

During the lunch meeting, Johnson stressed the importance of U.S. aid for Ukraine, particularly in light of their ongoing conflict with Russia. However, he acknowledged that President Joe Biden’s substantial funding request of nearly $106 billion, which includes aid for Israel, may face significant challenges in the House.

Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican opponent of increased overseas funding, revealed that Johnson had informed the senators that the next legislative priority after the completion of the Israel aid package would be the Ukraine-U.S. border package. This announcement reflects Johnson’s intent to address these critical matters in a strategic manner.

Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer expressed skepticism about the House’s Israel-only approach, declaring it “dead on arrival” in the Senate. Furthermore, the House’s plan to offset the $14.5 billion aid package with spending cuts elsewhere has raised concerns about potential reductions in tax revenues.

Although Johnson’s position differs from that of Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who advocates for the approval of both Israel and Ukraine aid packages alongside aid to Taiwan and funding for U.S. border security, he remains committed to supporting Ukraine while ensuring responsible governance.

The lunch gathering, which began with a prayer, provided an opportunity for Johnson to introduce himself to his colleagues. His staunch conservative evangelical Christian values resonated well with conservatives, who viewed him as a respectable figure in Congress.

As senators expressed approval of Johnson’s commitment to his promises, Sen. Ted Cruz offered advice to his fellow lawmakers: “Do what you said you would do.” He commended Johnson for exemplifying this principle and expressed confidence in his ability to deliver on his legislative goals.

In conclusion, the new House Speaker’s announcement of his legislative priorities reinforces his dedication to taking swift action on critical issues such as Ukraine aid. Although the path forward may present challenges, Johnson’s commitment to responsible governance and keeping his promises demonstrates his earnestness to deliver results for the American people.