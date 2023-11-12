Remarkable Discovery of Ancient Gold Necklaces Unearthed in Northwestern Spain

Archaeological excavation work took an unexpected turn when Sergio Marciandi, an employee of a local water company, stumbled upon two exquisite gold necklaces estimated to be around 2,500 years old in Cavandi, Asturias. The remarkable find has caught the attention of experts, offering a unique glimpse into the Iron Age.

Upon discovering a gold necklace amidst rocks while on duty on August 29, Marciandi swiftly notified Pablo Arias, a renowned professor of prehistoric archaeology at the University of Cantabria. In an interview with CNN, Arias shared the story behind the extraordinary discovery. Subsequently, Arias and experts from the Asturias Archaeological Museum swiftly arrived at the location to conduct a thorough investigation. During their examination, they came across a second necklace, which had unfortunately been fractured into multiple pieces.

Arias expressed his awe, stating that the find has the potential to greatly enhance our understanding of the Iron Age. While other gold necklaces from the same era have been found, they were mostly unearthed during the 18th and 19th centuries, with limited archaeological techniques available to preserve important contextual information. Conversely, in this case, the site remains intact, allowing archaeologists invaluable insights into the origin and significance of the necklaces.

“We now possess highly accurate information about the location of the discovery,” affirmed Arias, emphasizing the exceptional nature of the find. The discovery opens up numerous avenues for further research, shedding light on a period of history that has remained relatively obscured.

The necklaces bear visible signs of wear on areas that would have come into contact with the wearer’s skin and clothing, implying that they were indeed used in the past. Arias emphasized that such necklaces were typically associated with the upper echelons of society, clearly demonstrating their exclusive nature. He explained that acquiring these necklaces would have been beyond the means of the average person.

Determining the exact age of the objects presents a challenge; however, Arias speculated that they are unlikely to be more than 2,500 years old. The regional government of Asturias commended Marciandi for promptly reporting the discovery and highlighted the significance of the find. In a statement, the government expressed their enthusiasm for this “extraordinary development,” applauding the skill of the artisans who crafted the necklaces and the newfound opportunity to delve into the study and understanding of this emblematic type of Iron Age gold jewelry.

