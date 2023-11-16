New Government Deal Reached in Spain: A Step Towards Resolution

Companies in Spain are set to witness the formation of a new government, as the Socialist Party (PSOE) led by acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has secured support from Catalan separatist party Junts. This agreement has drawn mixed reactions, with opposition leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo calling for civil resistance against the proposed amnesty for Catalan independence activists. The atmosphere in the country has become increasingly tense, as protests outside the Socialist headquarters in Madrid turned violent, resulting in clashes between police and demonstrators.

The key aspect of the deal is the inclusion of a law that would grant amnesty to those who faced prosecution for their involvement in Catalonia’s bid for independence from Spain. While the PSOE and Junts have certain disagreements, they have set aside their differences in order to form a stable government. Under this agreement, Junts will lend its parliamentary votes to support legislation for a full four-year term, emphasizing that their support for each law will depend on progress made in resolving Catalonia’s political conflict.

The investiture process, including debates and voting, is scheduled to take place on November 15 and 16. However, critics of Sanchez have accused him of prioritizing his own political interests over upholding the rule of law in Spain. As tensions continue to rise, the situation has started to impact the country’s business environment, with leaders calling for an urgent meeting to address the ongoing crisis.

Amidst the protests and debates, it is important to understand the significance of the proposed amnesty. If approved by congress, it could benefit around 1,400 activists and politicians involved in the separatist movement. Notably, this includes Carles Puigdemont, the leader of Junts who is currently living in self-imposed exile in Belgium. The amnesty would allow Puigdemont, among others, to return to Spain and potentially engage in political activities, including running for office.

This development marks a potential change in the narrative surrounding the resolution of the conflict between Spain and Catalonia. Puigdemont, hailing the agreement as a step towards resolving a “historic conflict,” views the amnesty as a means to repair the political persecution experienced by the pro-independence movement. He stressed that no recognition of guilt or apologies are necessary, contrary to the initial demands from the Socialist Party during negotiations.

While the agreement has generated optimism among some, concerns have been raised by judges’ associations regarding references to “lawfare” in the agreement. This term, used by Junts, points to the alleged use of the courts to persecute pro-independence activists. The agreement proposes a parliamentary investigation into such cases. However, judges have reaffirmed the independence and integrity of the Spanish judiciary, stating that it is not subject to political pressure and operates with judicial guarantees.

For Sanchez, forming a government has been a challenge since the inconclusive election in July. While he previously reached a coalition agreement with the hard-left Sumar platform, he still requires the support of other smaller parties to secure an investiture vote. Despite Junts’ support, the Socialists are still short of an absolute majority in Congress. They need backing from five lawmakers of the Basque Nationalist Party, which has expressed early support but is awaiting further details of the Socialist-Junts deal.

As the investiture process approaches its conclusion, Spain awaits the outcome that will determine the country’s new government. The decision will impact the future trajectory of Catalonia and the ongoing political tensions between the central government and the region.