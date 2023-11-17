Spanish Soccer Federation President Issues Apology for Inappropriate Gesture Towards Player

The president of the Spanish soccer federation has released a video apology following widespread criticism for his inappropriate behavior towards star player Jennifer Hermoso during a recent trophy presentation ceremony. In the video, Spanish football federation president Luis Rubiales expressed regret for his actions and acknowledged the hurt caused by his gesture.

During the ceremony, Rubiales greeted each team member individually to congratulate them on their victory in the 2023 World Cup. However, when he reached Hermoso, he crossed the boundaries of appropriate conduct by kissing her on the lips. The incident sparked immediate backlash, with many expressing their disapproval on social media.

Rubiales initially downplayed the incident, referring to it as “a kiss between two friends celebrating something.” He even went as far as dismissing those who criticized his behavior as “idiots and stupid people.” However, as the criticism continued to mount, Rubiales eventually recognized the impact of his actions and issued a formal apology.

Acknowledging that he had made a mistake, Rubiales expressed remorse for his lack of judgment during a moment of great emotion. He emphasized that there was no ill intention or bad faith in his actions and described the gesture as a spontaneous act. Nonetheless, he accepted responsibility for his behavior, recognizing that as the president of the national federation, he must uphold a higher standard.

The incident occurred following the Spanish women’s historic World Cup victory, which was a significant milestone for the team. Unfortunately, it also came on the heels of a player revolt against a former coach due to concerns over the training environment. The gesture by Rubiales further overshadowed the team’s accomplishments and drew attention to the issue of consent and boundaries in professional sports.

Criticism was not limited to fans and the public. Spain’s equalities minister, Irene Montero, condemned Rubiales’ actions, highlighting how such behavior constitutes a form of sexual violence that women face daily. Montero stressed that any form of physical contact without consent should not be normalized or dismissed.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of respectful behavior, especially in professional settings. While celebrations and moments of joy are shared among teammates, it is crucial to maintain boundaries and respect personal space. Consent should always be sought and respected, regardless of the context.

