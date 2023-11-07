RFEF President Admits Mistake in Unwanted Kiss Incident

The president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, has publicly acknowledged that he made a mistake by giving Spain star Jennifer Hermoso an unwanted kiss on the lips during the team’s Women’s World Cup final victory over England. Rubiales’ actions have faced widespread criticism, with politicians and journalists condemning his behavior as “unacceptable” and “simply disgusting.”

In a video statement, Rubiales expressed regret for his actions and admitted his mistake. He clarified that there was no intention of bad faith or inappropriate behavior on his part, but rather a moment of elation that led to the spontaneous gesture. Rubiales apologized to anyone who felt offended by the incident, stating that he genuinely didn’t perceive it as anything other than a natural and normal expression of joy.

The incident occurred during FIFA’s awards ceremony following the final, where Rubiales was joined on stage by other dignitaries, including FIFA president Gianni Infantino, Spain’s Queen Letizia, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Video footage captured Rubiales embracing Hermoso, placing his hands on her head, and then kissing her on the lips before patting her on the back as she walked away.

Hermoso addressed the incident in an Instagram live video, acknowledging that she didn’t expect the kiss but attributing it to the overwhelming emotions of the moment. She downplayed its significance, considering it merely an anecdote that won’t be blown out of proportion.

Rubiales, in response to criticism, defended the incident by referring to it as a moment of affection without importance. He dismissed those who condemned it as “idiots” and emphasized that their opinions shouldn’t overshadow the team’s victory.

In his apology, Rubiales also recognized the need for greater caution when representing the RFEF at ceremonies and important events. He acknowledged that even though the incident seemed insignificant within the team’s inner circle, he understands why it was seen differently from the outside perspective.

Despite the controversy surrounding the incident, Rubiales expressed his pride in the team’s achievements and urged everyone to celebrate their success wholeheartedly. He highlighted the exceptional talent and hard work of the women’s team and emphasized the importance of giving them the recognition they deserve.

As criticism mounts, with Spanish political party SUMAR calling for Rubiales’ resignation and Spain’s Minister of Culture and Sport deeming the kiss “unacceptable,” it remains to be seen how this incident will impact Rubiales’ position as RFEF president.