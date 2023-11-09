Spanish Women’s Soccer Team Victorious in World Cup Final

Spain’s Queen Letizia and her daughter, Infanta Sofia, joined the jubilant celebrations at the Women’s World Cup final, where the Spanish women’s soccer team emerged victorious against England. While the British royals opted to stay home, they expressed their support for the team, acknowledging them as winners in their own right.

The Spanish royals, accompanied by FIFA president Gianni Infantino and Spanish sporting officials, watched the intense match from the directors’ box at the Stadium Australia in Sydney. After the game, Queen Letizia and Infanta Sofia personally visited the team’s dressing room to congratulate the players and coaching staff, commending their exceptional performance throughout the tournament.

Reflecting their enthusiasm, the Spanish royal family expressed their joy and admiration on social media, exclaiming, “Champions! Champions! World Champions! You are the best football players in the world. This is FOOTBALL and it is HISTORY! Thank you, Spanish women’s football team, for making all of Spain rock.”

Prior to the final, Letizia and Sofia spoke to the Spanish media, emphasizing the team’s status as champions. The Queen acknowledged their hard work and determination, proclaiming that they were already winners regardless of the outcome. Sofia eagerly anticipated visiting the locker room after the match to laud the team, regardless of the result.

On the other side, Prince William, the President of England’s Football Association, publicly congratulated the Spanish team on social media while expressing pride in the performance of the English side. His absence from the final was met with criticism, with some arguing that he would have attended had it been the men’s team playing. However, others defended his decision, citing environmental concerns associated with traveling.

Amidst the festivities, King Charles III conveyed his heartfelt thoughts and commiserations to the English team. In a statement, he praised their skill, determination, and team spirit, hailing their journey to the final as a remarkable tribute in the finest sporting tradition.

The Women’s World Cup final served as a platform to celebrate the incredible achievements of the Spanish women’s soccer team, as well as to reflect on the broader impact and significance of women’s sports.