Spanish authorities have successfully recovered 11 pieces of Scythian gold jewelry, estimated to be worth over $60 million, which were stolen from Ukraine in 2016. In a recent operation, the police arrested five suspects, including three Spaniards and two Ukrainians. Surprisingly, one of the arrestees was identified as an Orthodox Church priest.

The elaborate necklaces, bracelets, and earrings, dating back to the 8th and 4th centuries BCE, were crafted by the Scythians—an ancient nomadic civilization that held mastery in metalworking and gold jewelry production. The stolen artifacts had been smuggled out of Ukraine and were seized in Madrid after the thieves attempted to sell them.

The recovery of these precious artifacts was made possible through a joint effort involving authorities from Ukraine, Albania, Bulgaria, Cyprus, and North Macedonia. The investigation began in 2021 after a gold belt adorned with rams’ heads was sold to a businessman in Madrid. Following this lead, the authorities swiftly traced and recovered the stolen pieces.

A spokesperson from Spain’s National Archaeological Museum highlighted the significance of these artifacts and confirmed that they were not items that could have been sold through legal channels such as auction houses. However, this incident is not an isolated case. Recently, a Russian man was apprehended in the United States for smuggling 14 archaeological items stolen from occupied areas of Ukraine.

The recovery of these stolen treasures sheds light on the ongoing concerns surrounding the security of Ukrainian historical artifacts. Following the invasions of 2014 and 2022, there has been growing apprehension about the safety and preservation of Ukraine’s cultural heritage. The International Committee of the Red Cross has emphasized the protection of cultural property during times of conflict, stating that the destruction of a country’s cultural heritage directly impacts its humanity.

As Spain continues to investigate the origins of the recovered Scythian gold jewelry, the successful recovery serves as a reminder of the importance of international collaboration in the preservation and safeguarding of cultural artifacts.