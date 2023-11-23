New Peace Initiative Proposed for Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has put forward a fresh proposal for peace talks in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. After meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, Sanchez suggested the idea of an international peace conference. He emphasized the urgency of finding a credible and lasting solution to the ongoing violence.

Sanchez expressed his support for Israel’s right to self-defense but also expressed concern over the high number of Palestinian casualties resulting from the recent hostilities. Both Israeli and Palestinian authorities have reported significant loss of life and damage during this period of conflict.

The last round of peace negotiations, mediated by the United States in 2014, ended without a resolution. Since then, the prospects for renewed talks have appeared bleak due to the persistent Israel-Hamas war. However, Sanchez remains optimistic, indicating that the European Union, Arab League, and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation have all endorsed the idea of an international peace conference.

Sanchez stressed the importance of establishing a viable Palestinian state that includes the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem, in accordance with UN resolutions. He believes that pursuing peace is in Israel’s best interest.

While United States officials have deemed the current climate unsuitable for revitalizing peace talks, Sanchez is determined to explore all possible avenues for dialogue. He plans to propose the international peace conference to his colleagues as soon as possible.

The proposed conference may take place at the upcoming Union for the Mediterranean summit in Barcelona. Sanchez believes this platform would provide an equal footing for both Israeli and Palestinian representatives.

Sanchez’s foreign policy aims also include the recognition of the Palestinian state by Europe and Spain. Although several smaller European nations have already recognized Palestine, no major EU member has taken this step thus far.

The road to peace in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been long and challenging. Previous negotiations have faced obstacles relating to borders, settlements, the status of Jerusalem, and the issue of Palestinian refugees. However, Sanchez’s new peace initiative offers hope for progress, and with the support of the international community, there is a chance to create a brighter future for both Israelis and Palestinians.

