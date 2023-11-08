Protests Escalate as Spain’s Prime Minister Negotiates Controversial Amnesty Law

Violent right-wing protests have intensified in Spain as acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez continues to negotiate a controversial amnesty law. Demonstrators gathered outside the Socialist party headquarters in Madrid, showing their opposition to the amnesty and the potential formation of a new government.

Sánchez is vying for an investiture vote that would allow him to avoid calling for another election. However, this can only be achieved with the support of Catalan separatists in parliament. The clashes between police and protesters underscore the mounting tensions surrounding these negotiations.

Unlike previous protests, this recent demonstration resulted in injuries for both police officers and demonstrators. While the Socialist Party, led by Sánchez, were the runners-up in the July general election, their lack of a clear majority necessitates the support of various regional parties, including pro-independence groups like Together for Catalonia (JxCat) and the Catalan Republican Left (ERC).

In exchange for their support, JxCat and ERC have demanded amnesty for hundreds of Catalan politicians and activists facing legal action for their involvement in the failed bid for independence in 2017. The precise details of the amnesty bill are still being discussed, causing delays in the investiture vote.

Critics, particularly from the right-wing opposition, accuse Sánchez of leveraging the amnesty solely for his political survival. They argue that the initiative violates the constitution and encourages further secessionist attempts, thereby threatening Spain’s territorial unity.

Former Prime Minister José María Aznar of the conservative People’s Party (PP) referred to Sánchez as “a danger for Spanish constitutional democracy,” urging supporters to protest against the amnesty. PP leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo labeled the amnesty as “democratic madness.” The far-right Vox party, led by Santiago Abascal, has also called for ongoing mobilization against the amnesty.

While some senior members of the Socialist Party have voiced dissent over the amnesty, the majority have endorsed the deal with JxCat and ERC. This political divide extends beyond party lines and is reflected in the judiciary as well.

The amnesty issue has propelled tensions in Spain to new heights, with both political and legal ramifications. As the protests continue and negotiations persist, the fate of the controversial amnesty law and the country’s path forward remain uncertain.