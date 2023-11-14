Spanish FA Chief Under Fire for Unwanted World Cup Kiss

In a groundbreaking Women’s World Cup victory for Spain, the country’s football chief found himself at the center of controversy. Luis Rubiales, the president of the Spanish football federation, ignited a firestorm when he kissed forward Jenni Hermoso without her consent during the team’s celebratory moment. The incident, caught on video and widely circulated online, sparked outrage at home and abroad.

Many condemned Rubiales’ actions as a form of sexual violence and an invasion of personal space. The minister of equality in the caretaker government called for an end to the normalization of such behavior, emphasizing the need to address these issues. Sports journalists voiced their displeasure, criticizing the act as an unwelcome intrusion and an example of trashy machismo.

The outcry did not stop there. Spain’s acting sports minister also condemned the gesture, demanding an explanation and apology from Rubiales. Calls for his resignation echoed through social media, amplifying the public’s disapproval.

In response to the backlash, the football federation circulated comments from Hermoso, attempting to clarify her stance. She stated that the kiss was a spontaneous demonstration of affection due to the incredible joy of winning the World Cup. Rubiales defended his actions by highlighting his friendly relationship with the players and sharing videos of him kissing other players on the cheeks. He initially dismissed critics as “idiots and stupid people” and encouraged others to focus on the positive aspects of the celebration.

However, under mounting pressure, Rubiales eventually offered a more conciliatory tone. He admitted that the incident had somewhat marred the celebration and apologized to those who were hurt by his actions. He referred to Hermoso as a player with whom he had a positive relationship and described the kiss as a spontaneous and natural gesture.

This controversy exposed the deep-rooted division between Spain’s football establishment and its female players, which was magnified last year when 15 players refused to play for the head coach. The dispute revealed a perceived lack of support for women’s football within the federation. Critics argued that Rubiales held a position of power over Hermoso, contributing to an unequal dynamic that led to the unwanted kiss.

While Spain’s World Cup victory was a historic moment for women’s football, this incident serves as a reminder that there is still work to be done in ensuring respect and equality for female athletes. It highlights the importance of maintaining boundaries and consent, even in moments of celebration.

FAQs

1. What sparked controversy surrounding the Spanish football chief?

– The Spanish football chief, Luis Rubiales, kissed forward Jenni Hermoso without her consent during the team’s celebratory moment after winning the Women’s World Cup.

2. Why was the kiss considered problematic?

– The kiss was seen as an invasion of personal space and a form of sexual violence, promoting a culture of toxic masculinity.

3. Did the football chief face repercussions for his actions?

– The incident sparked widespread outrage, with calls for Rubiales’ resignation and demands for an apology. He eventually apologized for his behavior.

4. How did this controversy impact Spain’s female football players?

– The incident exposed the deep divide between the country’s football establishment and its female players, highlighting issues of inequality and lack of support.

5. What is the significance of this incident for women’s football?

– It serves as a reminder that respect, consent, and equality are vital in promoting a healthy and inclusive environment for female athletes.