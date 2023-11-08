Spain’s Football Chief Under Fire for Inappropriate Gesture Toward World Cup-Winning Player

In a historic moment for women’s football, Spain emerged victorious in the World Cup, showcasing their immense talent and setting a precedent for the future. However, the celebrations were cut short when Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish football federation, made an inappropriate gesture toward the forward, Jenni Hermoso.

Rubiales grabbed Hermoso by the head and proceeded to kiss her on the lips, an act that she later expressed her discomfort with. The incident was caught on camera and quickly circulated online, causing outrage both within Spain and internationally. Many condemned Rubiales’ behavior, with some describing it as a form of sexual violence and an invasion of personal space.

Calls for Rubiales’ resignation echoed on social media, with prominent figures in sports and politics demanding an explanation and apology for his actions. The incident threatened to overshadow the achievements of the Spanish team and highlighted the ongoing tensions between the football establishment and women players.

Rubiales initially defended his behavior, dismissing criticism as the opinion of “idiots and stupid people.” However, under mounting pressure, he eventually offered an apology, acknowledging that his actions had hurt people and tarnished the celebration. He claimed that the kiss was a spontaneous gesture of affection and gratitude due to the immense joy of winning the World Cup.

This incident has shed light on the deep divide between Spain’s football establishment and female players. Last year, 15 players boycotted the team, citing issues with coaching tactics and management. The dispute has exposed underlying tensions and a perceived lack of support for women’s football within the federation.

Moving forward, it is crucial for the Spanish football federation to address the concerns raised by players and ensure that such incidents do not occur again. Promoting a culture of respect and equal treatment for all players, regardless of their gender, is essential for the growth and success of women’s football in Spain.