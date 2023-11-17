The Unfortunate Incident: Spanish Conservative Politician Alejandro Vidal-Quadras Injured in Madrid

In a shocking incident that occurred in broad daylight on a central street in Madrid, veteran Spanish right-wing politician Alejandro Vidal-Quadras was shot in the face. The attack took place near his home, with the assailant fleeing the scene on a motorbike. Vidal-Quadras was conscious and immediately rushed to the hospital, where it was confirmed that his life was not in danger.

The motive behind the shooting remains unclear, as authorities continue their investigation into this distressing event. However, they have a lead to follow, as witnesses reported seeing the shooter wearing a black helmet while escaping on a motorbike.

Upon receiving medical attention, it was discovered that Vidal-Quadras had suffered a fractured jawbone as a result of the gunshot. He is scheduled to undergo surgery, but his condition is stable, offering hope for his recovery.

Alejandro Vidal-Quadras, 78, has made his mark in Spanish politics over the years. Once a prominent figure in the conservative Popular Party, serving as its regional leader in Catalonia and a member of the European Parliament, he eventually left the party due to disagreements with the former Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy. Following his departure, Vidal-Quadras played a crucial role in the formation of the far-right Vox party. However, he later distanced himself from Vox after an unsuccessful bid for a European lawmaker seat in 2014.

The incident has sparked concerns among political figures in Spain. Santiago Abascal, President of Vox, expressed relief that Vidal-Quadras’ life is not in danger. Alberto Núñez Feijóo, President of the Popular Party, deplored the attack and offered his wishes for Vidal-Quadras’ recovery. Even Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez took to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to show his concern and extend his warm thoughts to Vidal-Quadras and his family.

Although Alejandro Vidal-Quadras has withdrawn from active politics in recent years, he has maintained a public presence as a media commentator and columnist. While there are no immediate indications of a political motive behind the attack, the investigation will delve further into this matter.

