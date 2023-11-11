New Insights into Sexual Abuse in the Spanish Catholic Church

A recent report commissioned by Spain’s human rights ombudsman has shed light on the extent of sexual abuse within the Catholic church. According to the survey, more than one in 200 Spaniards claim to have been sexually abused as minors by the church. This accounts for approximately 0.6% of Spain’s adult population, which amounts to around 200,000 individuals.

The report also highlighted that when considering alleged abuse by lay people, such as teachers at Church institutions, the number of victims rises to 400,000 individuals, constituting 1.13% of the adult population. These figures are deeply troubling, illustrating the magnitude of the issue and the widespread impact it has had on Spanish society.

In response to the report, Spain’s acting Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, described its release as a “milestone” in the country’s democratic history. He noted that acknowledging and addressing this long-standing reality is an important step towards creating a society that protects the rights and well-being of its citizens.

The report, spanning 777 pages, includes statements from 487 victims who emphasized the emotional trauma they have endured as a result of the abuse. The ombudsman, Angel Gabilondo, expressed concern for the lasting impact on victims, some of whom have tragically taken their own lives. The report calls for the establishment of a state fund to compensate survivors, the majority of whom are believed to be male.

The Bishops’ Conference of Spain has yet to comment on the report, but it will reportedly discuss the findings at an extraordinary meeting scheduled for Monday. Addressing the issue is crucial for healing and ensuring justice for survivors.

Patterns of child sexual abuse within the Roman Catholic Church have gained significant attention worldwide since the Boston Globe exposed the widespread abuse and cover-up in 2002. Similar accusations have since emerged in various countries, including the United States, Ireland, Australia, France, and Chile.

This report serves as a sobering reminder that the fight against sexual abuse within institutions must remain a priority. It urges society to continue advocating for the protection of vulnerable individuals, ensuring that survivors are heard, and perpetrators are held accountable.

