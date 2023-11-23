Why Americans Should Overcome Fear and Protest

Tens of thousands of Spaniards have taken to the streets in protest since October, opposing a socialist takeover of their government. They are demonstrating against an amnesty deal between President Pedro Sánchez and Catalan separatists who violated the Spanish constitution in 2017. The deal allowed incarcerated and exiled Spanish criminals to go free, ensuring Sánchez a third term in power.

These protests, organized by Spain’s conservative People’s Party and the further-right Vox party, go beyond just defending the Spanish Constitution. They represent concerns about the consequences of a third Sánchez term, such as a failing economy, two-tier justice, mass illegal immigration, and the erosion of Spanish identity.

But why aren’t we seeing similar demonstrations in America?

The issues faced by Spaniards are quite similar to those facing Americans. Yet, the left in America has instilled fear and intimidation, discouraging conservatives from exercising their right to assemble. Punishments for those who protested against election-rigging practices or Big Tech censorship on January 6, 2021, have been severe, leading to a climate of fear.

Furthermore, federal courts have admitted to making examples out of peaceful protesters in order to discourage others. The treatment of Jan. 6 demonstrators, including harassment, solitary confinement, and demonization by the media, has only fueled conservative silence.

The fear and intimidation extend beyond January 6. FBI agents have targeted pro-life activists, attempted to infiltrate Catholic communities, and labeled parents at school board meetings as domestic terrorists. This atmosphere has left many conservatives feeling hopeless and detached from their own country.

However, in Spain, the stakes are understood. They have firsthand experience with communism, which resulted in the persecution of intellectuals, clerics, and laypeople during the civil war of the 1930s. The wounds inflicted during that time are still fresh, leading to the implementation of the “Democratic Memory” law in 2022, which promotes a pro-leftist view of history and suppresses dissent.

In America, we have been fortunate not to experience the horrors of communism firsthand. However, this means it is even more crucial for Americans to overcome their fear and protest. The stakes have never been higher, with concerns about the erosion of freedoms, corrupt election practices, and the neglect of border security.

It is essential to remember that the nation is not just the people living in it today but also the sum of its history and the hopes of future generations. By standing up and protesting against forces seeking to destroy our country, we can ensure a brighter future for our children.

