Spanish Parliament Rejects Popular Party Leader for Government, Potential Return to Power for Socialist Leader

Spain’s political landscape remains uncertain as the leader of the Popular Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, failed for the second time to gather enough votes in parliament to form a new government. The defeat dashed his hopes of taking power, leaving the door open for Pedro Sánchez, the acting centre-left Prime Minister, to potentially return to office.

The July national election resulted in a fragmented parliament with 11 parties represented by a total of 350 legislators. This makes it challenging for any single party to secure a majority, requiring alliances and negotiations with rivals. With the Popular Party only holding 137 seats, they fell short of the numbers needed to form a government. Despite receiving backing from the far-right Vox party and conservative rivals, it was not enough to secure a simple majority.

Sánchez, whose Socialists came second in the election, now has the opportunity to gather support from smaller parties. He has been quietly working towards building a coalition, particularly focusing on securing the support of Catalan parties who advocate for the region’s independence from Spain. This alliance would give Sánchez the necessary backing to potentially return to power.

However, Sánchez’s negotiations with the Catalan separatist parties have raised concerns due to their politically explosive demands. The possibility of granting amnesty to individuals involved in the failed 2017 Catalan secession bid and holding an independence referendum has cast a shadow over parliamentary proceedings. While Sánchez has kept his plans undisclosed, leading Catalan separatists have indicated that amnesty and a referendum are on the table as conditions for their support.

The Socialist Party has emphasized its commitment to upholding the Constitution while engaging in discussions with the separatists. This statement seemingly rules out the possibility of an independence ballot, but the extent to which each side is presenting its bargaining chips remains unclear.

As the political uncertainty looms, Spain faces the prospect of another national election if a government is not formed by 27 November. The possibility of a fresh election would prolong the country’s political deadlock and further complicate efforts to establish a stable administration.