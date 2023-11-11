Spain’s Sanchez Secures Support for Second Term Amid Controversy Over Catalan Amnesty

In a surprising turn of events, Spain’s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has managed to secure the backing of additional regional parties, paving the way for a second term in office. Despite this apparent success, Sanchez’s promise of amnesty for Catalan separatists has sparked widespread anger and ignited a heated debate across the country.

The National Basque Party (PNV) and the Canaries’ Coalition, along with the Catalan separatist party Junts, have pledged their support for Sanchez. This newfound alliance would grant him an absolute majority in the lower house when the vote takes place in the coming days. Felix Bolanos, the acting minister for parliamentary relations, expressed his optimism, stating, “We have managed to secure a majority that will make possible the investiture of Pedro Sanchez.”

However, the most contentious aspect of this political maneuver is the proposed amnesty law. This law aims to grant amnesty to those convicted over Catalonia’s bid for secession from Spain in 2017. While some argue that amnesty would help ease tensions in Catalonia by releasing individuals involved in the illegal referendum from legal proceedings, others view it as a violation of the principles of constitutional checks and balances.

Opinion polls indicate a deeply divided nation on the issue of amnesty. A September survey revealed that 70% of Spaniards, including 59% of Socialist supporters, were against amnesty. However, a subsequent poll in mid-October showed a more balanced sentiment, with 50.8% opposing amnesty and 49% supporting it. It is worth noting that within Catalonia, support for amnesty reaches as high as 70%.

Sanchez’s opponents, particularly those from conservative circles, accuse him of prioritizing his political interests over the rule of law. Spanish judges have also expressed concerns about the implications of an amnesty, highlighting its potential to undermine constitutional checks and balances.

The negotiations with smaller parties, including far-left platform Sumar and various nationalist parties, have been crucial to Sanchez’s bid for a second term. With the support of Junts, PNV, and other left-wing parties, he would secure an absolute majority of 178 out of 350 lawmakers.

As the talks between Junts and the Socialists intensified, tensions escalated throughout the country. Demonstrations outside the Socialists’ headquarters in Madrid turned violent, with clashes between protesters and police. Rubber bullets were fired, leading to several arrests and injuries among both demonstrators and law enforcement officers.

As the vote for Sanchez’s investiture approaches, Spain remains at a political crossroads, grappling with competing ideologies and the desire for unity. The outcome of this controversial decision will undoubtedly shape the future of the country and its relationship with Catalonia.