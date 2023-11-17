Spain’s Sánchez Strikes Power Deal with Catalan Separatists Sparking Outrage

Following last month’s general elections in Spain, acting prime minister Pedro Sánchez has secured a controversial amnesty deal with a Catalan separatist party, propelling him closer to another term in office. The agreement comes after the conservative Popular Party failed to secure a majority to form a government.

As part of the deal, Sánchez has committed to passing an amnesty law, which has caused widespread outrage. Protests led by right-wing groups have erupted in Madrid and other cities, objecting to the law’s granting of amnesty to Catalan politicians and activists involved in the failed bid for independence in 2017.

Critics, including figures from the Popular Party, have accused Sánchez of giving the independence movement free rein. Madrid Mayor Isabel Díaz Ayuso condemned the Socialists, accusing them of undermining the nation’s rule of law by selling out its historical heritage.

The tense atmosphere surrounding the amnesty agreement was underscored by a violent incident where a former Catalan leader of the Popular Party and founder of far-right Vox was shot and wounded in Madrid. Alejo-Vidal Quadras, one of the most vocal opponents of the deal, had denounced it as an “infamous pact” that would lead Spain to become a “totalitarian tyranny.”

Prior to this agreement, Sánchez had already struck a deal with the pro-independence Catalan Republican Left. Now his negotiators have also reached an agreement with the more radical Together for Catalonia party, led by Carles Puigdemont, who fled to Brussels after spearheading the independence vote six years ago.

While Puigdemont escaped into exile, nine other Catalan leaders were imprisoned for sedition before being pardoned by Sánchez in 2021. The crime of sedition has since been removed from Spain’s penal code.

Supporters of the deal argue that it presents a historic opportunity to address the long-standing conflict between Catalonia and Spain through political means. Santos Cerdán, the secretary of the Socialist party, emphasized the need for a progressive government that brings stability and fulfills the mandate of the people.

Conversely, the leader of the conservative Popular Party described it as a dark day in the country’s history. Despite winning the general election, the party’s attempts to form a government had previously failed.

The amnesty law will be presented to parliament in the coming days. Should it pass, an investiture debate and vote will follow next week. The European Commission has sought information from the Spanish government regarding the draft law, responding to concerns raised by citizens and stakeholders.

