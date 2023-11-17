Spain’s Political Deadlock Ends as Pedro Sanchez Secures Second Term

Spain’s political landscape finally sees a breakthrough as Pedro Sanchez, leader of the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party (PSOE), secures another term as the country’s prime minister. The months-long deadlock, following an inconclusive general election in July, has come to an end with Sanchez garnering enough support in parliament.

Unlike the previous election, where Sanchez’s party performed poorly in regional elections, this victory marks a remarkable turnaround for him. Despite initially facing the possibility of being voted out of government, the PSOE staged a late rally, containing a surge from the conservative People’s Party (PP), whose candidate Alberto Nunez Feijoo won the most seats but failed to secure enough support from other parties.

Sanchez’s confirmation as premier not only brings an end to months of uncertainty but also highlights the power of coalition-building in Spanish politics. In order to secure the necessary votes, the PSOE reached separate agreements with various regional parties, including controversial deals surrounding an amnesty bill for Catalan separatists. This bill, which has sparked protests across Spain, aims to exculpate politicians and activists involved in the attempted separation of Catalonia from Spain in 2017.

Protests have been ongoing for consecutive nights, with thousands gathering outside the PSOE’s national headquarters in downtown Madrid. Tensions escalated as some demonstrators hurled projectiles at police and journalists, expressing their discontent with the amnesty bill and accusing the Spanish press of manipulative reporting. A fringe group even displayed flags from the Franco dictatorship and chanted far-right slogans, emphasizing the polarization within Spanish society.

The amnesty bill and its potential impact on judicial independence have attracted attention beyond Spain’s borders. The European Parliament has approved a debate on the matter, raised by the European People’s Party (EPP), to address concerns about the rule of law in Spain.

While Pedro Sanchez has secured another term, his government’s success moving forward will depend on ongoing negotiations with regional parties, particularly the Catalan separatists. The lack of a formal agreement to support the budget raises questions about the stability of the legislature and the potential for future challenges.

In the given circumstances, Sanchez has outlined initiatives aimed at providing relief to Spaniards, including making public transport free for the unemployed and young people, as well as offering mortgage assistance to certain homeowners. His attention will now shift to appointing a new cabinet, with significant considerations revolving around the potential retention of Nadia Calvino as the economy minister and her candidacy to head the European Investment Bank.

This second term for Pedro Sanchez signifies a turning point in Spanish politics, marked by the importance of coalition-building and the need for continuous negotiation to address key challenges faced by the country and the European Union as a whole.

