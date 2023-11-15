Spain’s Political Landscape Shifts as Sánchez Clings to Power

As Pedro Sánchez propels himself into another term as the Spanish prime minister, questions arise about the true cost of his victory. Despite initial skepticism following heavy losses in regional and local elections, Sánchez’s snap election gamble paid off, leading to a majority of lawmakers supporting his bid for a new government.

However, this achievement comes at a considerable price. In order to secure the fractured parliament’s confirmation, Sánchez had to gain the support of the Catalan separatist Junts group. The exchange? His Socialist Party filed a controversial bill proposing amnesty for individuals involved in the Catalan separatist movement over the past decade.

The granting of amnesty has historically been applied in Spain after episodes of violence or regime changes. Yet, this particular amnesty bill cannot be detached from the negotiation tactics used in forming the government. As a result, protests have erupted throughout the country, highlighting the underlying social tensions that are likely to persist.

While the amnesty faces challenges, with the center-right Popular Party vowing to challenge it in court, even if it withstands scrutiny, Sánchez may encounter further difficulties. The bill’s passage would allow figures like Carles Puigdemont, the former Catalan President living in Belgium, to return to Spain and re-enter the political scene. The extent of Puigdemont’s ability to rally the masses and exert pressure on Sánchez remains to be seen.

Furthermore, uniting a fractured parliament to form a government is one obstacle, but uniting them to pass legislation is another. The left-wing and separatist parties supporting Sánchez have diverse political ideologies, potentially hindering the progress of his legislative agenda.

Despite these challenges, Sánchez is known for his resilience in the face of adversity. His previous term as prime minister, overseeing Spain’s first-ever coalition government, saw significant socially progressive legislation passed despite the pandemic and geopolitical conflicts. Former Health Minister and Socialist Party of Catalonia Secretary Salvador Illa expects this new term to be equally productive and stable, surpassing expectations.

