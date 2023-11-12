Spain’s Princess Leonor Pledges Loyalty to a Nation Divided

Madrid, Oct 31 – Princess Leonor, the designated successor to the Spanish throne, made a significant milestone on her 18th birthday by publicly affirming her commitment to the country’s constitution. However, the absence of leftist and separatist politicians during the ceremony highlighted the deep divisions surrounding the monarchy.

The parliamentary oath marked Princess Leonor’s transition into adulthood and signaled her direct path to becoming queen, succeeding her father King Felipe VI, if he does not have any male offspring. Her upbringing, including her education in Wales and her military training, has prepared her for the responsibilities that lie ahead.

The princess vowed to uphold the law, respect the rights of citizens and regions, and remain loyal to the king. As she proudly entered parliament and took her oath, the ceremony was broadcast live on television, capturing the attention of the nation.

Despite the lively spectacle, the acting ministers of equality, social rights, and consumer affairs, all members of the left-wing coalition Unidas Podemos, chose not to attend. Their absence was a clear statement against the idea of an unelected hereditary head of state, which they deemed undemocratic.

In a similar vein, lawmakers advocating for the independence of Catalonia, the Basque Country, and Galicia also opted to stay away, highlighting the ongoing tensions and aspirations for self-governance in these regions.

Public opinion regarding the monarchy is divided as well. According to a 2022 Sinaptica poll, 51.6% of Spaniards favor transitioning to a republic, while 34.6% continue to support the monarchy. However, an earlier survey demonstrated that, in 2021, 55.3% of respondents expressed their support for the crown.

It is worth noting that the state-run Centre for Sociological Studies ceased collecting data on public perceptions of the monarch in 2015, the year King Felipe VI took the throne after his father Juan Carlos I’s scandal-ridden abdication. At the time, Felipe VI received an average score of 4.34 out of ten from those surveyed.

Juan Carlos I, who did not attend Princess Leonor’s ceremony, left Spain in 2020 amidst investigations into alleged financial irregularities tied to business dealings in Saudi Arabia. He currently resides in Abu Dhabi. While the investigations were eventually dropped due to insufficient evidence and the statute of limitations, Juan Carlos has chosen not to address the various allegations against him.

Critics of the monarchy argue that Juan Carlos’ ascension in 1975 was illegitimate, claiming he was groomed to succeed dictator Francisco Franco. On the other hand, supporters contend that the Spanish people had the opportunity to determine the state’s form when they voted in favor of the parliamentary monarchy outlined in the 1978 constitution. They view the monarchy as a symbol of unity, devoid of political influence.

