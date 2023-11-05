Separatist Leader Demands Pardon for Catalan Independence Plotters

In a bold move that could determine the future of Spanish politics, separatist leader Carles Puigdemont has issued an ultimatum to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. The demand: pardon all those involved in the Catalan independence movement or risk losing power.

Puigdemont, who fled to Brussels after orchestrating an illegal independence referendum in 2017, has become a powerful figure in the political turmoil that has plagued Spain. With Sánchez’s position as prime minister hanging in the balance after a failed election, he is dependent on Puigdemont’s Junts party for support.

While Puigdemont called for an end to the “persecution” of the independence movement, he rejected the idea of a comprehensive amnesty that would include Spanish police officers involved in acts of brutality. The separatist leader stated that the oppressors should not receive the same treatment as their victims.

The July elections resulted in a hung parliament, leaving neither the left-wing nor the right-wing political blocs with enough seats to gain control. Without the backing of Puigdemont’s Junts party, Sánchez will be unable to form a government and Spain will face fresh elections.

Puigdemont emphasized that he seeks a historic agreement rather than a temporary patch. He aims to achieve recognition and respect for the democratic legitimacy of the independence movement. Although he did not explicitly demand a second independence referendum, he asserted that self-determination is the right of the Catalan people.

Moreover, Puigdemont insisted on the promotion of the Catalan language within the European Union as a prerequisite for any negotiations. Madrid recently requested that the EU recognize Spain’s co-official languages as official languages, with ministers scheduled to discuss the matter later this month.

Despite attempts by Sánchez and Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Díaz to establish a rapport with Puigdemont, their efforts seem to have been unsuccessful. The separatist leader insisted on the appointment of a neutral rapporteur to mediate and verify any agreements, highlighting the lack of trust between the parties involved.

As the political standoff intensifies, the fate of Spain hangs in the balance. Whether Sánchez can secure the support of Puigdemont and his Junts party or face the prospect of fresh elections remains uncertain. One thing is clear: the struggle for Catalan independence continues to shape the nation’s political landscape.